Carolina Panthers reveal their full jersey schedule for the 2025 NFL season
We may not know who is going to make the 53-man roster or win certain position battles at this stage of training camp, but we do know which color jersey the Carolina Panthers will wear for all 17 games in 2025.
Friday, the team released the jersey schedule for the upcoming season, and they clearly listened to the fans' displeasure of seemingly always wearing white and not mixing in enough of the black and blue.
Jersey schedule
Week 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars (White)
Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals (White)
Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Blue)
Week 4: at New England Patriots (White)
Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins (White)
Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Blue)
Week 7: at New York Jets (White)
Week 8: vs. Buffalo Bills (Blue)
Week 9: at Green Bay Packers (White)
Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints (Black)
Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons (White)
Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers (White)
Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Black)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints (White)
Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Black)
Week 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Black)
Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (White)
Jersey Breakdown:
Games wearing black: Four.
Games wearing blue: Three.
Game wearing white: Ten.
Home slate
Four games wearing black.
Three games wearing blue.
One game wearing white.
