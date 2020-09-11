Rhule Confident in Schofield if Daley is Out

Dennis Daley could be out in the week one matchup against the Raiders due to a sprained ankle injury that occurred during practice. It seems extremely likely that he will not play. This means that Michael Schofield will have to be the man to step up at guard this Sunday. Schofield was signed during the offseason to add depth to the Panthers' offensive line, and it looks like his services will already be needed on the field.

It's important to note that Schofield has been in the NFL since 2014 and played all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, so he shouldn't have any cold feet if he has to start this Sunday. He has the experience to perform efficiently at the highest level. When Matt Rhule was asked about Schofield during a press conference, this is what he had to say:

"I feel great about Scho, he's played a lot of football. We brought him here with hopes for him to compete to be a starter and he's practiced well and played well. Even when you watch the cut ups, he was playing well last year, so I feel really good about him."

Rhule seemed confident in Schofield and believed that he was worthy enough to start for this team before Daley even suffered from his injury, so it seems appropriate for me to tell you, the fans, not to panic. Daley's injury is unfortunate, but it is not a very devastating blow to the Panthers' offensive line. Schofield is good enough to play at a similar level as Daley, and it is likely that he will prove that in the matchup against the Raiders this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

