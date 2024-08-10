Carolina Panthers fill final spot on 90-man roster with familiar face at DT
Prior to the start of Saturday afternoon's practice, the Carolina Panthers signed free agent defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. The Panthers are short on experience along the defensive line, at least in terms of depth. Carolina's rotation took a hit on Thursday as sixth-round draft choice Jaden Crumedy left the preseason game in New England with an ankle injury and did not return. Head coach Dave Canales will likely provide an update on his status after today's practice.
Peevy does have some familiarity with this group, having spent time on the Panthers' practice squad last year. He was signed in early October, but did not appear in a game. Peevy has logged 31 career defensive snaps in the NFL, all with the Tennessee Titans. Over his five seasons at Texas A&M, Peevy recorded 138 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defended, and one interception.
A corresponding move was not made since the Panthers did not add a player after waiving safety Caden Sterns earlier in the week. The roster is now back to 90.
