SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Sign QB Tommy Stevens to Practice Squad

Schuyler Callihan

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that QB Tommy Stevens has signed to the team's practice squad. Stevens was brought in for a workout last week, so this is not in wake of the injury to Teddy Bridgewater who suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday.

Stevens played his first three years of college football at Penn State as a backup to starting QB Trace McSorley. Stevens was also used in a variety of other ways, including lining up at running back and tight end. He finished his career at Penn State with 506 rushing yards and eight touchdowns went just 24/41 for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

For his final season a the collegiate level, Stevens transferred to Mississippi State to play for Joe Moorhead who was his offensive coordinator at Penn State. In nine games as the Bulldogs starting QB, he went 97/161 for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

During the draft process, Stevens was a guy that the Panthers were heavily interested in but were wanting to sign him as an undrafted free agent. The New Orleans Saints, who were also heavily interested, complained to the league that the Panthers had "worked out a deal" with Stevens prior to the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Saints decided to trade back into the seventh round of the draft to select Stevens so that Carolina could not sign him as an UDFA. During training camp, the Saints moved him to tight end but never made his NFL debut. The team released him last Tuesday.

Stevens is someone who could fill the role similar to that of the do-it-all Taysom Hill in New Orleans. He can line up at quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver - you name it, he can play it. The Panthers have eyed him up for several months and jumped on the opportunity to sign him as soon as he was released. It may be a while, but look for Stevens to be a player that could make his way onto the active roster sometime down the line for the Panthers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The All Panthers staff picks this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Top Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Tampa Bay

Carolina may have lost, but it wasn't because of these guys

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' offense performed in the week 10 loss to the Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' defense performed in the loss vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Tampa Bay

It's safe to say, he wasn't happy

Schuyler Callihan

Latest Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Teddy Bridgewater

Some good and bad news on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Teddy Bridgewater is Not the Problem

The Panthers have several problems and quarterback play is not one of them

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers 2nd Half Collapse Extends Losing Streak to 5 Games

The Panthers fall to 3-7 on the season following loss to Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Bucs

A full look at who is out today for both teams

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everything you need to know ahead of today's Carolina Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan