OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign Two Receivers, Place One on Reserve/Injured List

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receivers Cam Phillips and Darrell Stewart Jr. on Wednesday afternoon, per team release.

Phillips recently played with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and was one of P.J. Walker's favorite targets in the passing game. In five games, Phillips hauled in 31 catches for 455 yards and nine touchdowns.

WR Omar Bayless

Stewart Jr. is entering his first year in the NFL after spending five years at Michigan State. During his time with the Spartans, Stewart Jr. reeled in 150 receptions for 1,640 yards and seven touchdowns. He was recently cut by the Green Bay Packers.

The Panthers also waived cornerback Derrek Thomas and placed undrafted free agent wide receiver Omar Bayless on the reserve/injured list. Bayless had been impressing the coaching staff early in training camp, but is dealing with a knee injury.

