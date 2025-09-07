Carolina Panthers suffer major defensive loss with immediate negative impact
The Carolina Panthers' defensive line was awful last year. It could not stop the run whatsoever, so GM Dan Morgan set out to fix that. He drafted three defensive linemen and signed two more. The biggest one, arguably, was Turk Wharton, who was supposed to be a big help.
Early on, he looked impactful, as the run defense did look a little better. He returned from the concussion protocol, but then went down with a hamstring injury. One play later, Travis Etienne Jr. ripped off a 71-yard run.
The Panthers had backed Jacksonville up inside the 10 with a brilliant punt, and the defense immediately ruined it. Wharton's presence was missed, and it'll be missed all day. He has officially been ruled out in his Panthers' debut with that hamstring injury.
The Panthers are trailing and have been largely unable to contain the run, which is not a good recipe for success. That means Jacksonville is likely to keep running it with a lead, and that is not something Carolina can stop.
During the writing of this, Brian Thomas Jr. got a run and scored a nine-yard touchdown, proving the absence of Wharton to be supremely impactful. After a lengthy delay, it's getting late early for the Panthers.
