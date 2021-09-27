BREAKING: Panthers Trade for Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers completed a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire cornerback C.J. Henderson and a 5th round pick in exchange for TE Dan Arnold and a third-round pick, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Henderson, the former 9th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft brings a lot of stability to the secondary after rookie Jaycee Horn broke multiple bones in his foot in last Thursday's win over Houston. Veteran corner A.J. Bouye is expected to play his first game this week after serving his two-game suspension. The team made him inactive on Thursday to give him more time to get his conditioning up to speed.

This type of move by GM Scott Fitterer shows that the Panthers are serious about winning right now. They're off to a 3-0 start and feel they have the pieces on both sides of the ball to get to the postseason.

Dan Arnold caught seven passes for 84 yards in three games in Carolina. The Panthers' coaching staff is extremely high on rookie tight end Tommy Tremble, so this opens up the door for him to have an even bigger impact.

As for Henderson, he recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and an interception in 10 career games with the Jaguars.

