Panthers linked to tempting trade for former first-round WR
The Carolina Panthers definitely need to prioritize acquiring more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, and an interesting name may become available.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports feels that the Los Angeles Chargers may place wide receiver Quentin Johnston on the trade block this offseason, citing the fact that the former first-round pick has been a significant disappointment for the Chargers.
Among his list of potential suitors was the Panthers, who could absolutely afford to take a risk on the intriguing pass-catcher.
"The Carolina Panthers have their faith again in quarterback Bryce Young after benching him this past 2024 campaign in favor of Andy Dalton," Palacios wrote. "They should give more weapons to Young after trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. Johnston might not be consistent but it gives Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette room to grow in the wide receiving department."
The Chargers selected Johnston with the 21wst overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in every game during his rookie campaign and didn't make much of an impact, logging 38 catches for 431 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Johnston was definitely more productive in 2024, hauling in 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores. However, he still has not played at the level Los Angeles anticipated.
Would the Chargers really consider trading him after just two seasons? It's definitely a possibility, but they would probably be more likely to wait one more year. After all, Johnston does not become eligible for a contract extension until after next season.
If the 23-year-old did become available, however, the Panthers should at least explore the possibility of swinging a deal for him so long as they didn't have to surrender anything of significant value.
