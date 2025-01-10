Panthers linked to All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are entering a pivotal offseason in which they need to find some support of quarterback Bryce Young.
Young flashed some significant potential during the second half of the season, exhibiting that he may be the Panthers' franchise quarterback after all.
Taking that into consideration, Carolina must find some weapons for the youngster, whether that's through free agency or via trade.
In terms of the latter category, a massive option could be available: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Momentum is building toward the Dolphins potentially trading Hill in the coming months, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports sees the Panthers as a potential destination.
"While the defense is the bigger need, Carolina’s offense could use a legitimate weapon like Tyreek Hill. First-round pick Xavier Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker had their moments as rookies, but neither guy will likely be as good as Hill," Latham wrote. "With Adam Thielen’s possible retirement on the table, Carolina must find a weapon that can get the most out of Young in 2025."
The problem is that Hill showed concerning signs of decline this season, as he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. It marked the first time he didn't hit 1,000 yards since 2019, when he played in just 12 games.
By contrast, the 30-year-old had posted back-to-back 1,700-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023.
Now, it's entirely possible that Miami's shoddy quarterback situation in 2024 was the reason for Hill's major dip in production, but it could also be that the aging receiver has lost some of his luster.
That being said, Hill is a five-time First-Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler who would definitely provide Carolina's offense with a significant lift.
If the opportunity is there for the Panthers to acquire him, they absolutely should take a look.
