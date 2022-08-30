Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Trade OL Dennis Daley

Scott Fitterer makes another move.

The Carolina Panthers have traded offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2024 5th-round pick.

Since Daley was selected in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft he has appeared in 34 career games and has made 21 starts. Head coach Matt Rhule mentioned that Daley has had a solid training camp, but there's not much of a path to playing time for the 4th-year lineman.

Earlier in the evening, the Panthers traded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

