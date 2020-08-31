SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayInside The Den+
Search

UPDATE: Panthers Traded Andre Smith to Bills for 2023 Draft Pick

Schuyler Callihan

Early Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that the team had waived  third year LB Andre Smith. However, the Panthers actually dealt Smith to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a conditional 7th round draft pick in 2023. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was first to report.

Clearly getting a draft pick in return for Smith is much better than just letting him walk. As surprising as it was that the Panthers were willing to part ways with him, it's even more surprising that they were able to find a trade partner for him.

He has very little impact to the defensive side of the ball, but does have special teams value. What makes this move even more intriguing is that Andre Smith was the draft selection the Panthers used from the Kelvin Benjamin trade, as Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic noted.

The Panthers roster currently sits at 79 players and Rhule told reporters this afternoon that the team will fill that spot to get back up to 80.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

REPORT: Panthers Release LB Andre Smith

Carolina parts ways with Andre Smith

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

OFFICIAL: No Fans for Panthers' Season Opener

Bank of America Stadium will be empty for the Panthers 2020 season opener

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Place First Player on COVID/Reserve List

For the first time, the Panthers have a player on the COVID list

Schuyler Callihan

Zach Kerr on First Year in Carolina: "I've Always Embraced Change"

The seven-year vet will be adding depth to the Panthers' D-line

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: QB P.J. Walker Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best stories on the Carolina Panthers from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Welcome to Inside The Den +

Sign up today to get exclusive content on the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Bridgewater is Feeling Confident, but Cites "There's Room for Improvement"

Things are looking good for the Panthers' offense, but there is still work to be done

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Projecting the Panthers Offensive Starters 2.0

Breaking down who we believe will start for the Carolina Panthers offense in week one

Schuyler Callihan