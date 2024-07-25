Carolina Panthers Training Camp Recap 7/24
The Carolina Panthers were in (practice) jerseys, on a football field, with a pigskin in their hands today. It was a sight for sore eyes.
Didn't have a chance to keep up with all of the happenings at today's opening training camp practice? We've got you covered here at Panthers on SI. Read on for a recap of the Panthers' first opening team practice.
Today's news:
According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are planning to bring in three veteran edge rushers for a visit this week. Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Lawson, and former Panther Marquis Haynes will be taking a trip to Charlotte to work out for the team as they look to bolster the edge position.
Dave Canales announced that DJ Johnson didn't practice today due to an illness. Johnson was spotted working away from the team, not participating in drills with his position group.
UDFA defensive end Popo Aumave was carted off during practice. No update on his condition has been given.
Important quotes:
Dave Canales: "As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone. And for us right now, 'where is Diontae Johnson at?'"
Xavier Legette: (on racing Deebo Samuel in a viral offseason training video): "You already know I won...I hit 19.5 (miles per hour) he hit 19 on the head."
Derrick Brown: (On not being 'the same old Panthers' in 2024) "We gotta go out and prove to everybody that this not the Panthers no more, the old sorry ass Panthers. We gotta go out there and do what we gotta do."
Highlight of the day:
It has to be Bryce Young's slick connection with his shiny new number one target, right? Young stepped up in the pocket and hit Diontae Johnson for a big gain in team drills. Something the team hopes to see many more times this calendar year and beyond.
More stories about today's practice and media availabilty from Panthers on SI:
Quick Hits: Chemistry Growing, Position Battles, Camping in Charlotte + More.
Xavier Legette Not Happy After First Day of Practice
Dave Canales Dives Into Plans for the Panthers' Upgraded Receiving Options