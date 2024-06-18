Carolina Panthers Training Camp Report Dates Announced
We are inching closer to the official start of the Dave Canales era in Carolina as we are a little over one month away from training camp. Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced the training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams.
Panthers rookies will report on July 19th while the rest of the team will arrive on July 23rd.
The location the NFL listed for Carolina is Bank of America Stadium. Plans for what the Panthers will do in terms of fan attendance have not been determined or publicly announced at this time. If fans are provided access to camp, practicing inside the stadium feels like the only way possible considering the uptown practice site has ongoing construction and that project is not going to be completely finished by next month.
This will be just the second time in nearly thirty years the Panthers did not hold training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The team held camp in Charlotte in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With camp moving back to the Queen City, it leaves just five teams in the NFL who hold the camp outside of their area - Dallas Cowboys (Oxnard, CA), Las Vegas Raiders (Costa Mesa, CA), New Orleans Saints (Irvine, CA), Los Angeles Rams (Loyola Marymount University), and Pittsburgh Steelers (Latrobe, PA).
