Carolina Panthers UDFA Tracker

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially behind us and now the team will turn its attention to signing some undrafted free agents. Below is a full list of undrafted free agents that the Panthers have reportedly agreed to sign.

RB Rodney Smith (Minnesota)

WR TreVonate Hights (TCU)

WR Omar Bayless (Arkansas State)

TE Cam Sutton (Fresno State)

TE Giovanni Ricci (Western Michigan)

OL Branden Bowen (Ohio State)

OL Fred Mauigioa (Washington State)

OL Mike Horton (Auburn)

DL Myles Adams (Rice)

DL Austrian Robinson (Ole Miss)

LB Chris Orr (Wisconsin)

LB Jason Ferris (Montana Western)

LB Sam Franklin Jr. (Temple)

LB Jordan Mack (Virginia)

LB David Reese II (Florida)

CB Myles Hartsfield (Ole Miss)

**Note: This list will continue to update as more undrafted free agents are signed and become official.**

