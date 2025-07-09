Carolina Panthers uniform roasted in league-wide ranking
Since joining the NFL in 1995, the Carolina Panthers have had a similar look. Their Panther that mimics North and South Carolina is similar to what they had in the 1990s. Event their 2012 redesign didn’t offer much change.
In recent years, they’ve added more options, including the addition of a slick black alternate helmet. While that gives them a fresh alternative, they remain a team without an identity according to USA Today’s Nate Davis.
Following the Washington Commanders alternate uniform unveiling on Wednesday, Davis released a uniform ranking and had Carolina 31st, with only the Cleveland Browns being rated lower. Davis not only put them near the bottom, but roasted the look, saying it’s time for a change.
”Not only do they look outdated, as most 1990s get-ups do, the Panthers just can’t stop tinkering – literally using 10 different uniform combinations in 2024. Talk about a lack of identity. Interesting fact about the logo: it’s meant to resemble the fused outline of North and South Carolina. It also looks better recessed like a shadow into the team’s alternate black helmets – Panthers thrive with camouflage, y’all. Otherwise? Keep the color scheme but reimagine everything below the neckline.”
Calling for a complete redesign might be a bit much, but it would be fair to say the Panthers could use a fresh look. They probably should also avoid the double-digit combinations throughout the year — but then again, it works for collegiate teams.
