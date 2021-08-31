August 31, 2021
REPORT: Panthers Waive Three More Players

Carolina continues to trim its roster.
The Panthers continue to dwindle down their roster to meet the maximum 53-player limit ahead of Tuesday's deadline. 

Monday, the Panthers waived offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro and safety Jalen Julius according to Joe Person of The Athletic along with offensive lineman Mike Horton, per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer.

Julius joined the Panthers this offseason as a free agent and provided depth in the back end. If he clears waivers, the Panthers could place him on the practice squad. Offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro could also spend time on the practice squad which he did with Carolina in 2020. Horton, an Auburn alum, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

