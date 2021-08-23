August 23, 2021
Panthers Waive Three Players

The 2nd wave of roster cuts have begun.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, offensive linemen Marquel Harrell, and defensive lineman Walter Palmore have been waived.

This past Saturday, Hogan caught one pass for eight yards, Palmore recorded two tackles, and Harrell appeared in just six plays.

This comes a day ahead of expected roster moves where NFL teams must trim their rosters from 85 down to 80. The deadline for this week's cut is 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday. 

After this week's game vs Pittsburgh, the staff will have a few days to make their final decisions on players before the initial 53-man roster is released next Tuesday.

