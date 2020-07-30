Christian McCaffrey Lands in Top 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players

Tonight, the NFL Network unveiled the top 10 players of the #NFL100 and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey checks in at No. 6 on the list.

In 2019, McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing (1,387 yards) and receiving in the same season (1,005), joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

McCaffrey is a workhorse and is going to be the guy the Panthers run their offense through once again, even with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady at the helm.

“I don’t look at Christian [McCaffrey] as just a running back,” Matt Rhule explained to Kyle Bailey on WFNZ. “We see him as a weapon. We see him as a person that can be a receiver, a running back, can be a returner. As important as anything else is the true leader [McCaffrey is] on the team and he does everything the right way. I don’t think he’s the type of player you can pigeonhole into one position.”

This offseason, McCaffrey lucrative contract extension of $64 million over four years, making him the richest running back in NFL history.

