Christian McCaffrey Reveals Why Cam Newton Didn't Receive a Wedding Invite
Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is newly married. He and his wife, Olivia, tied the knot earlier this month and several of his teammates and former teammates were spotted at the wedding. One notable person who wasn't...Cam Newton.
Newton recently reacted to not receiving an invite on his show 4th & 1.
"Damn, C-Mac, I couldn't get an invite? You're lucky I wasn't there because I would have crashed that m***********. I would have crashed it man, oh my gosh, it would have been so much fun. I don't know if I would have been able to go, but I at least wanted to say. 'Ah bro, I can't make it'. I would've at least wanted to get you a present or something."
Cam was smiling during the entire segment and you could tell he wasn't really all that upset about it. He even cracked a few jokes about it which we won't detail here. But the question is, why wasn't Cam invited? McCaffrey actually posted the reason on his Instagram account.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Is Bryce Young the Panthers' Most Promising Building Block?
The Panthers Skill Group Improved, but by How Much?
Julius Peppers Excluded from Top 10 All-Time Pass Rusher List