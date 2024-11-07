Where does Chuba Hubbard's new contract rank him among NFL running backs in yearly salary?
Chuba Hubbard signed a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. After the running back was not traded at the deadline, the final year of his current contract was set to play out in Charlotte until GM Dan Morgan got an extension done today.
Now, Hubbard is making a lot more money. He was on a rookie contract, so this marks his first legitimate NFL deal. This is significant for him and marks the change in opinion towards running back value. Where does his value rank among the rest of the NFL?
Ranking Chuba Hubbard's new Carolina Panthers salary
Chuba Hubbard agreed to a four-year, $33.2 million extension. In terms of total value, his new deal makes him the sixth-highest-paid running back in the league. He currently ranks fifth in rushing yards, so that fits. He makes less cumulatively than Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Rhamondre Stevenson.
In terms of AAV, his $8.3 million salary ranks ninth. He's behind McCaffrey, Taylor, Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Jacobs, David Montgomery, Stevenson, and Joe Mixon. All told, Hubbard is now paid like the upper echelon of running backs and he will be in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.
