Colin Cowherd Says Newton is the Carmelo Anthony of the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

It's been a wild couple of months for the Carolina Panthers as they have been supposedly "back and forth" on what to do with their franchise quarterback Cam Newton.

The drama was elevated to new heights this week when the Panthers announced that they would give Newton permission to seek a trade, giving the inclination that this was not a decision that was provoked by the front office. It didn't take long for Newton to set the record straight by replying to the team's post saying "I never asked for this" and that the decision to part ways was "forced".

A few days later, Newton is still a Panther as the team has been unable to find a trade partner. It is now looking more likely that he will be released, which will eat up $2 million in dead money. Regardless, the Panthers will have to find a way to move him with the team's latest addition of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Earlier this week, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports had a very interesting take on Cam Newton by calling him the "Carmelo Anthony of the NFL."

There are some points that Cowherd eludes to that I can agree with. The market for Newton is relatively small, he has health concerns and his on-field productivity has declined over the last few years. What I disagree with is Cowherd saying Newton in uncommitted, out of shape and  having a lack of self-awareness. I don't know about you, but Newton looks like he's in pretty good shape to me and commitment has never been an issue with him either.

Do I agree that Cam Newton is the Carmelo Anthony of the NFL? No, but I do think the Newton's career could be coming to an end much sooner than many anticipated. 

What do you think about Cowherd's comments on Newton? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

