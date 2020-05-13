AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

D.J. Moore Explains the Hilarious Steve Smith Fantasy Story

Jack Duffy

When the Panthers selected D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 draft, Steve Smith immediately endorsed Carolina's pick saying the team had failed to replace him “until today.” There was always respect for Moore on Smith’s end from day one, but that did not mean that he was exempt from Smith’s on-brand trash talk and banter that he so willingly displayed during his 13 years with the Panthers.

On the Amazon Prime series "All or Nothing," a viral clip arose last August of Steve Smith seeking some fantasy football advice from Cam Newton pertaining to Panthers’ wide receiver, D.J. Moore. The show followed the Panthers during the 2018 season in which during one practice Smith asked Newton - directly in front of D.J. Moore - if he should keep Moore on the bench or start him over then Ravens' wideout John Brown. Smith eventually asked Moore himself if he was worth the start, making the already perfect video even more perfect.

The clip received a tremendous amount of love on the internet spanning from D.J. Moore’s amusing reaction, to Steve Smith’s golden personality being on full display.

Moore finally got to tell his end of the story this week during NFL Films' new "NFL at Home" series on Twitter. Moore also got to respond to the high praise he's received from Panthers' fans declaring that he is the next Steve Smith.

 "It was funny because he [Steve Smith] just wanted to win fantasy that week," D.J. Moore humorously explained. "Our relationship is good so it was all fun and games." 

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Gross, Steve Smith Make PFF Top 101 Players List

These guys will go down as some of the best to ever do it

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Offseason Moves Cater to the Rebound of Matt Paradis

Carolina's most pivotal piece of the line needs to return to form in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Performances of Steve Smith's Career

Taking a look at Agent 89's greatest games

Jason Hewitt

Will Wisconsin LB Chris Orr Make the Panthers 53-Man Roster?

Wisconsin Inside Jake Kocorowski offers his thoughts and opinions on Chris Orr

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Hire Pat Stewart as Director of Player Personnel

The Panthers add a talented scout to their front office to serve as their director of player personnel.

Jack Duffy

Russell Okung Releases Statement on NLRB's Decision

The Panthers offensive lineman has spoken

Schuyler Callihan

Russell Okung to Appeal Dismissal of NFLPA Complaint

The Panthers offensive lineman is not backing down

Schuyler Callihan

Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of our top articles from AllPanthers.com

Schuyler Callihan

Can Ian Thomas Fill Greg Olsen's Shoes?

The Panthers have a big hole to fill at tight end, is Ian Thomas the guy?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

WATCH: Stanley Thomas-Oliver III Highlights and Analysis

An inside look at the Panthers newest cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

by

Shunrice365