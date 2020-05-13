D.J. Moore Explains the Hilarious Steve Smith Fantasy Story

When the Panthers selected D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 draft, Steve Smith immediately endorsed Carolina's pick saying the team had failed to replace him “until today.” There was always respect for Moore on Smith’s end from day one, but that did not mean that he was exempt from Smith’s on-brand trash talk and banter that he so willingly displayed during his 13 years with the Panthers.

On the Amazon Prime series "All or Nothing," a viral clip arose last August of Steve Smith seeking some fantasy football advice from Cam Newton pertaining to Panthers’ wide receiver, D.J. Moore. The show followed the Panthers during the 2018 season in which during one practice Smith asked Newton - directly in front of D.J. Moore - if he should keep Moore on the bench or start him over then Ravens' wideout John Brown. Smith eventually asked Moore himself if he was worth the start, making the already perfect video even more perfect.

The clip received a tremendous amount of love on the internet spanning from D.J. Moore’s amusing reaction, to Steve Smith’s golden personality being on full display.

Moore finally got to tell his end of the story this week during NFL Films' new "NFL at Home" series on Twitter. Moore also got to respond to the high praise he's received from Panthers' fans declaring that he is the next Steve Smith.

"It was funny because he [Steve Smith] just wanted to win fantasy that week," D.J. Moore humorously explained. "Our relationship is good so it was all fun and games."

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL