D.J. Wonnum, Two Other Panthers Could Miss Start of Training Camp
The Carolina Panthers got through their offseason workout program without suffering any major injuries. Outside linebacker DJ Johnson had a scare with a knee injury that resulted in him being carted off the field, but head coach Dave Canales said everything came back okay and that it's not considered to be anything serious.
As far as long-term injuries, the Panthers have yet to see veteran outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum and rookie running back Jonathon Brooks at 100% or anything close to it for that matter. Canales told reporters earlier this week that they could miss the start of training camp as they continue to make their way back from injury.
“D.J. Wonnum, he’s got a ways to go. He’s just got to continue to progress. Jonathon Brooks has a little ways to go, so we’ll kind of progress them into camp. Eku Leota, we expect him to be ready for camp but again, guys coming in with soft tissue things we just have to be smart about ramping them up as we go.”
Wonnum underwent surgery back in December to repair a torn quad while Brooks had surgery in November on his ACL. In 11 games last season at Texas, Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns. The expectation is that his role will increase the further the season goes along, complimenting Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders.
