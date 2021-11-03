Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Darnold 'Extremely Limited' in Wednesday's Practice

    Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provides an update on QB Sam Darnold.
    Author:

    A few days ago, Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold left the game against Atlanta after taking back-to-back crushing hits in the fourth quarter which resulted in a concussion and an injured right shoulder.

    Wednesday afternoon, Darnold participated at practice but was not on the field during the portion that was open to the media. Head coach Matt Rhule provided reporters with an update on his status following the team's practice. 

    "Yeah, he was extremely limited. He was doing some of the run through but he was limited today to just the pre-practice stuff. He's still in the protocol, this was the next step for him so we'll see how he responds."

    P.J. Walker took all of the first-team reps today while practice squad QBs James Morgan and Josh Love split the backup reps. The team is preparing Walker to start this Sunday against New England but Rhule still has hope that Darnold will be available. 

    Read More

    "I can't speak on that," Rhule said on Darnold's status for Sunday's game. "Obviously, [I'm] hopeful, but I'll have to get with the doctors."

