Dates for Panthers' Fan Fest, Joint Practice with Jets & More Revealed
Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they will host this year's Fan Fest at Clemson University's Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 1st, at 6:30 p.m. EST.
“As we head into our 30th season, we’re looking forward to bringing football to our fans across the Carolinas this summer, including going to Clemson where it all began,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers in a press release. “From bringing Training Camp to Charlotte to honoring our South Carolina ties by hosting Fan Fest at Clemson, we are excited to celebrate our fans across both states.”
Tickets for the event will be available for $5 on June 21st on Ticketmaster.
The Panthers will also hold 14 practices in Uptown Charlotte free for the public to attend at the team's practice fields (705 W. 4thStreet, Charlotte, NC 28202).
TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE DATES OPEN TO PUBLIC
July 24th - 9:30 a.m.
July 25th - 9:30 a.m.
July 27th - 9:30 a.m. (Back Together Saturday at Bank of America Stadium)
July 29th - 9:30 a.m.
July 30th - 9:30 a.m.
August 1st - 6:30 p.m. (Fan Fest at Clemson)
August 3rd - 11:10 a.m.
August 4th - 9:30 a.m.
August 5th - 9:30 a.m.
August 6th - 9:30 a.m.
August 10th -11:10 a.m.
August 11th -9:30 a.m.
August 12th - 9:30 a.m.
August 14th - 9:30 a.m.
August 15th - 9:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Jets)
