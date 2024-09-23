Dave Canales discusses Andy Dalton's big-time performance vs. Raiders
Andy Dalton may have just saved the Carolina Panthers from another long, disastrous season. Well, technically it can still happen but the product the Panthers put on display today gives those in the Carolinas some hope that they can not only compete but play meaningful football late in the year.
Dalton completed 26-of-37 pass attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns, making him the only quarterback so far this season to go over 300 passing and have three touchdowns in a single game.
In his postgame press conference, Panthers head coach Dave Canales stated that he wasn't surprised by what he saw out of the 14-year veteran.
"Honestly, it's just what I expected out of him. We practiced these things, the receivers were in the right spots for him and he took advantage when they gave us favorable coverages to hit those plays. The early one to Tommy (Tremble) on the first drive to get us down there for the first touchdown - my first opening-drive touchdown in my career by the way, so I was really excited about that. And then the throw to (Adam) Thielen. Just the timing and rhythm of it was fantastic. He just continued drives so that we could get in that striking zone and take shots when they are there."
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Reviewing all the latest NFL reports on Panthers and Bryce Young
Nick Saban gives Pat McAfee his take on Bryce Young benching
Hall of Famer Steve Young believes Bryce Young can bounce back
Dave Canales says Andy Dalton gives Panthers best chance to win