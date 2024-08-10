Dave Canales describes scary scene as Panthers plane slid off the runway
Returning home to Charlotte wasn't as smooth as the Carolina Panthers would have liked following a disappointing showing in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
In the wee hours of Friday morning, reports came out that the Panthers' team plane slid off the taxiway upon arrival to Charlotte Douglas Airport. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident and according to head coach Dave Canales, it wasn't as scary of a situation as you would think.
“Really, it was a clean, safe landing. We were on the ground," Canales told reporters following Saturday afternoon's practice. "And then as we were taxiing, the plane was under control we just felt a little jolt and the pilot informed us that there was something going on that they’re going to have to bring people out to evaluate. So I promptly went to sleep and was like, I know these things from flying commercial and it might take some time. So I took a little nap and then the next thing you know I’m getting jolted, we hopped on buses and we made it to our cars safely. For me, there’s only one way to grade landings and that’s safely. That’s a pass/fail deal and he passed it with flying colors.”
