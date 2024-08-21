Panthers coach Dave Canales talks roster cuts, offensive versatility, & improvement
Two practices are in the books this week for the Carolina Panthers as they inch closer to the final game of the preseason which is set for this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Shortly after this morning's work, head coach Dave Canales spent a few minutes talking to the media.
Damien Lewis’ impact in the run game
“That’s what he does. That’s why D-Lew’s here…to bring that power. You talk about energy, he comes off the ball with a purpose. When he’s in there it does elevate the whole group.”
Brady Christensen’s versatility
“It’s a blessing for us. As guys have missed a little bit of time in different positions, to be able to see him (is good). The flip side of it is, what I would love is to just let Brady settle into a couple spots instead. Having the ability to play all five doesn’t necessarily mean you should because there’s reps, there’s time on task. So as we move forward it’s about really honing in on our group and saying, where does Brady help us most?”
How hard roster cuts are going to be
“Yeah, it’s hard. I’m excited for it. I think when you respect the whole unit and you’re bringing everybody up at the same time with the teaching, the practices, the drill work, and all those things as we improve everyone it makes the decisions harder and harder. I’m really excited about doing this with Dan (Morgan), with Brandt (Tilis), and with the coaching staff.”
What LB Michael Barrett and DL T.J. Smith have to do on Saturday to make the roster
“Really, it’s not hinging on one game. It’s the full camp body (of work). They’ve done a great job. Michael Barrett has done everything we’ve asked of him. His college career certainly speaks for itself. This is a really good football player that’s why he’s here. T.J. Smith has shown some versatility and he’s been really useful for us. He’s showed it in practice, he’s showed it in games. He adds a little element of pass rush in the interior. Two guys that have really made a statement for themselves.”
Terrace Marshall’s last week of practice
“Fantastic. Consistent. Every day there’s a big play Terrace Marshall’s a part of. Screaming across the field, a vertical outside, just different ways that he’s really shown us the ability and really the growth that he’s had the last couple years.”
