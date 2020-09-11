Dennis Daley Ruled OUT on Latest Panthers Injury Report

The Carolina Panthers will be without starting left guard Dennis Daley (ankle) this Sunday vs the Raiders. Daley has missed practice pretty much the entire week and will be replaced by Michael Schofield III. Projected starting CB Eli Apple was placed on the IR earlier this week, so the Panthers will be down at least two starters.

Defensive end Stephen Weatherly was limited today at practice (hamstring) and will be questionable for Sunday's game. In addition to Weatherly, cornerback and seventh round pick Stanley Thomas-Oliver III will also be questionable, nursing a hamstring. Linebacker Adarius Taylor did not participate in practice on Friday (not injury related).

With the lack of depth the Panthers have up front, Daley being ruled out could be a big hit to the offense. However, Rhule feels confident in both Schofield III and those who will be in the offensive line rotation.

“Tyler Larsen has played a bunch. We brought Trent Scott in knowing that he can play tackle and guard. Greg Little gives us some flexibility," Rhule said. "I feel great about Scho, he's played a lot of football. We brought him here with hopes for him to compete to be a starter and he's practiced well and played well. Even when you watch the cut ups, he was playing well last year, so I feel really good about him."

The Panthers and Raiders will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

