Derrick Brown Featured in CBS Sports' Top-100 Players List
The Carolina Panthers' lone representative in CBS Sports' Top-100 player rankings? You guessed it - defensive lineman Derrick Brown.
"When he came out of Auburn, he looked like a future star. He hasn't been as good rushing the passer as I thought he would be, but he is outstanding against the run. Maybe a change in defensive schemes will help improve his pass-rush numbers this season."- Pete Prisco
Brown ranks No. 59 overall on the list and is the fourth-highest rated defensive tackle behind Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Quinnen Williams (Jets), and Justin Madubuike (Ravens). While Brown has only recorded eight sacks in four seasons, it's unfair to say he doesn't have much impact in the passing game. His numbers in other pass rushing categories are pretty on par with the other three defensive tackles ranked ahead of him
2023 Stats
Hurries
Knockdowns
Pressures
Brown
3
12
17
Williams
9
13
29
Lawrence
5
14
25
Madubuike
3
16
33
The main reason the numbers for Brown aren't quite as high in 2023 stem from the Panthers trailing for the majority of the game on a weekly basis. Teams were running the ball at a high rate, providing fewer pass-rush opportunities. Of the other three players listed, Williams is the only one to have faced more rushing attempts per game than Brown.
Oh, and lastly, I'm not sure if Prisco is suggesting a change in defensive schemes or if that part of his analysis was an error. Obviously, with Ejiro Evero back in the defensive coordinator role, Carolina's defense will remain the same.
