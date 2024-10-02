Diontae Johnson among six Panthers held out of Wednesday's practice
The deeper we get into the season, the longer the injury report tends to get.
Last week, the Carolina Panthers suffered two massive blows to its defense with linebackers Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell leaving the game in the fourth quarter. Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Jewell's status remains unclear.
Following today's practice, the Panthers released their first injury report of the week with six players being held out of action.
Did Not Participate
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin)
LB Shaq Thompson (Achilles)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (not injury-related/rest)
WR Diontae Johnson (ankle)
CB Troy Hill (not injury-related/rest)
DL A'Shawn Robinson (not injury-related/rest)
Limited
OLB Charles Harris (shoulder)
G Robert Hunt (hip)
G Damien Lewis (elbow)
S Nick Scott (shoulder)
DL Shy Tuttle (foot)
C Andrew Raym (head)
Full
CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip)
Who to watch: Diontae Johnson
Andy Dalton clearly has a favorite target to get the ball to in the passing game since taking over as the starter two weeks ago in Diontae Johnson. If Johnson's ankle doesn't make enough progress throughout the week, this will put a lot of pressure on rookie Xavier Legette to up his production. Fellow veteran Adam Thielen is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, so Johnson's status for Sunday could dictate what type of game is called offensively.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers set to sign former first-round NFL draft pick at cornerback
Carolina Panthers individual awards four games into 2024 season
Luke Kuechly names Xavier Legette biggest takeaway from Week 4
3 free agent NFL linebackers to consider with Thompson, Jewell out