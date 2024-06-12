DJ Johnson Carted Off Field at Panthers Practice
Just as the Carolina Panthers have a full compliment of edge rushers available, some injuries pop up. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Tuesday that Eku Leota is dealing with a calf injury in addition to DJ Johnson leaving practice on a cart with an undisclosed injury.
"We're going to get a look at him (Johnson) this afternoon at some point. They'll get an MRI done and they'll check everything out. I think it was in a special teams drill, so really hoping for the best with that."
Canales stated last week that Johnson had been working through a number of things which is why he's been limited for the majority of the spring.
"He had some complications with a quadricep tendon rupture. So he had a repair and there was some different things they had to clean out, so it's kind of like this back and forth just trying to get him as healthy as we can so we can get him on the field and get him back up to full speed."
It's unclear if yesterday's injury is related to what he had already been dealing with, but with just two days of practice left it's likely we've seen the last of Johnson until training camp. The 2023 third-round selection appeared in 13 games as a rookie and totaled 16 tackles.
