Eddy Pineiro, K'Lavon Chaisson Present for Panthers' Mandatory Minicamp
The Carolina Panthers have had a pretty strong showing attendance-wise throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program. A couple of guys missed some time here and there, but there were two notable absences throughout the entire spring: kicker Eddy Pineiro and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.
Today, both were present for the start of mandatory minicamp.
There was never much concern about Chaisson showing up for minicamp, considering he joined the team via free agency just a few months back. But for Pineiro, some wondered if he and the Panthers were on course for parting ways. Pineiro is entering the final year of a two-year deal and with a new special teams coordinator in place, it's reasonable to think there could be something there with the lack of commitment beyond 2024 for a guy who has been one of the top kickers over the past two years.
During his absence, the Panthers handed over all of the reps to undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis. In four years at Missouri, Mevis converted 148/149 extra point attempts, while connecting on 89/106 field goal attempts.
Head coach Dave Canales will speak to the media later this afternoon and could provide more context on the kicker situation.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Former Panther Pharoh Cooper Retires From NFL
Panthers to Take a Look at UFL Star WR Hakeem Butler
Is Dave Canales the Best Coaching Hire of the 2024 Offseason?