Eddy Pineiro's Job in Carolina Isn't Exactly Guaranteed
While everyone will have their eyes on Bryce Young and his new weapons on offense at Panthers training camp, there are some position battles going on throughout the rest of the roster. And yes, even at kicker.
The Panthers signed Harrison Mevis as an undrafted free agent back in the spring and impressed the staff during minicamp and OTAs. Veteran Eddy Pineiro was not in town for the voluntary portion of the offseason program, but was present for mandatory minicamp, only participating in limited fashion.
Pineiro is in the final year of his contract and while neither he or the Panthers have admitted to the lack of job security beyond this season being the reason he wasn't around, you can assume that was the case.
On Tuesday, GM Dan Morgan was asked about the kicker spot and didn't really dive deep into it other than saying he's going to have his eyes on both Mevis and Pineiro.
“I think there’s going to be competition all over the roster not just at kicker," Morgan said. "There is going to be competition there, like everywhere else. We’re looking forward to seeing those guys compete and it should be a good competition.”
Pineiro has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL since landing with the Panthers in 2022 making 58/64 kicks (90.6%).
