Eli Apple is Ready for Fresh Start in Carolina

Following the NFL Draft and the first wave of free agency signings, the Carolina Panthers felt that there were still a few holes on the roster that needed filled prior to the start of training camp - specifically at corner.

To address that need, they went out and signed veteran Eli Apple, who is coming over from divisional foe New Orleans. He originally agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but the contract was never finalized. Joining the Panthers makes it his third team he will have played for in his first five seasons of his NFL career.

Apple spoke about the experiences he's had so far in the league during Monday's Zoom press conference.

"I've seen so much and I've been through a lot more than the normal guy would. I've been traded, I've been on some teams that were really good and I've been on some teams that were really bad, so I've seen it all. Now it's just about going about my business and doing it at a high level."

Apple also detailed what attracted him to the Panthers organization and his thoughts thus far of his new head coach, Matt Rhule.

"It's exciting to be a part of this culture. I definitely have a lot of respect for the Panthers and the way they go about business. I'm excited for the opportunity.

"I love him [Matt Rhule]. He's a fiery coach, he brings the energy out there on the field. He demands perfection as he should and that's something we are working towards every day. I feel like he's a great person and a great leader."

Apple has had a rough go of it over the last couple years and a fresh start could be just what the doctor ordered for him to find success once again. During his time in New Orleans, Apple was picked on by opposing quarterbacks an awful lot and really struggled to prevent big plays.

Kyle T. Mosely of the Saints News Network on Sports Illustrated provided some insight on what the Panthers are really getting in Eli Apple.

"Eli was an enigma. After his trade from the Giants he immediately made plays for the Saints' secondary. His second full-season with New Orleans was filled with hope. Being opposite 2017 DROY CB Marshon Lattimore, most believed the Saints DBs were going to cause problems for the opposition’s receiving corps. However, he had a couple of bad games early in 2019 and mentally, he never fully recovered. His confidence issues allowed opposing QBs to complete 63% of their passes over Apple.

"Many believed his injury in the Bears game would end his 2019 season. But, he came back. When New Orleans picked-up CB Janoris Jenkins in free-agency after his injury, the writing was on the wall. Apple met with the Saints in the offseason, but chose to sign with Las Vegas. After the contract negotiations fell-through, he decided to accept the offer from Carolina."

What could hinder Apple from reaching his full potential in 2020 is the lack of time that he will have to work with the defensive unit and learn the system and terminology. He will likely be a starter in week one, but as far as seeing him at his best, well, that might not happen until we get into the the latter half of the season.

