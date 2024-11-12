ESPN NFL analyst breaks down two key throws from Bryce Young's Munich outing
Bryce Young had another good outing on Sunday in Munich. He protected the football and led the Carolina Panthers to an overtime victory over the New York Giants. It was seemingly another big step in his development, a path that has been anything but straightforward.
Young has looked better and better of late. It has not been perfect. There are still some throws he misses, but he's limiting those and also ensuring that the missed throws generally don't go into harm's way. Nevertheless, Young's play went under the microscope of ESPN analyst and former QB Dan Orlovsky.
Dan Orlovsky compares two key throws from Bryce Young Sunday
Dan Orlovsky believes the sitting on the bench to watch Andy Dalton for a few weeks did Bryce Young really well. He also believes that the second-year player isn't quite where he needs to be consistency-wise. He highlighted two throws from Sunday that prove this point.
On the first, a brilliant throw over the top of the defense to Jalen Coker, Young's footwork was good. He got into a rhythm and it allowed him to step up in the pocket and deliver an accurate ball. That wasn't necessarily the case on the second throw.
In the second throw, which resulted in a third-down drop by Coker, Young didn't have crisp footing. He backpedaled and didn't step up into the pocket. He created more depth in the throw and it was a little off. This throw was impacted by pressure from Dexter Lawrence and it hit Coker's hands.
Orlovsky, and presumably the Panthers, too, would like to see more consistency from Young, but the former Detroit Lions player said he loves the improvement he's seeing from the former number one overall pick.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers begin to believe, make big leap up
Dave Canales once again won’t name Bryce Young starter after win
Cam Newton goes hard on Derek Carr for throwing hospital balls
Panthers PFF grades: Robert Hunt leads another brilliant OL effort