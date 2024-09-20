ESPN NFL insider names 4 teams that could be trade suitors for Panthers QB Bryce Young
The benching of Bryce Young after just two games into the 2024 season has everyone thinking his days in Carolina are numbered. As the Panthers' starter, Young has a record of 2-16, and even with a much improved offensive line, the offense remains stale.
Earlier this week, head coach Dave Canales was asked if there was any consideration to trade Young, but he quickly shut that down stating, "It's [trading Bryce] not something we're considering. We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience. We love where we're at, and we're all hands on deck focused on facing the Raiders this week."
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano recently mentioned four organizations that could be possible destinations for Young if the Panthers do change their mind and are open to trading him.
"Miami Dolphins. It's difficult to predict Tua Tagovailoa's future in the wake of his third diagnosed concussion. But there is uncertainty in the short term and long term. Coach Mike McDaniel could potentially view Young as a player who could thrive in his quick-release offense. Don't sleep on the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks if Young were available."
