ESPN's Stephen A. Smith puts Bryce Young in JaMarcus Russell territory
It's been a disastrous start for Bryce Young in Carolina, going just 2-16 in 18 career starts as the Panthers quarterback, and after another abysmal performance in Week 2, Dave Canales removed him from the starting role in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.
Since the decision was made to move Young to the No. 2 role, he's been the center of conversation on every sports talk show, including ESPN's First Take. Tuesday morning, Stephen A. Smith gave his opinion on the situation, rattling off several stats highlighting his struggles.
“Bryce Young right now, among 32 quarterbacks with at least 250 attempts, his record is 2-16 - worst in the NFL. 59.3% completion percentage - dead last. 173.4 average passing yards per game - 31 of 32 quarterbacks. The only person that was worse, dating back to last season was Kenny Pickett. Last in yards per attempt. Last in touchdown percentage. Last in passer rating. This is what we’re talking about. And he’s completed just 38% of passes in his career with one touchdown and five interceptions when under pressure. Ladies and gentlemen, JaMarcus Russell wasn’t even that bad. This is maybe the biggest bust in NFL history.”
