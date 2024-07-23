Everything Dan Morgan Said in Tuesday's Press Conference
The Carolina Panthers' General Manager Dan Morgan stepped up to the podium and answered media questions as the team reported for training camp. Here is everything he said.
On the team’s conditioning:
“Everybody looked in great shape, like they worked their butts off all offseason. Like we expected. We’re just excited to get the season going. Feel like we did a lot of good things in the offseason through the draft and free agency so we’re ready to get going.”
On the pass rush:
“I feel good about the group. We signed some guys in free agency. DJ is getting back healthy. He’s doing everything he can from a rehab standpoint to get back. He’s working his butt off. We’re going to look to add depth to every position, like I said before. Outside linebacker is no different. We’re just going to try to add as many pieces as we can and create as much competition as we can. We’ll just handle it that way.
On what they knew about DJ Wonnum’s injury pre-free agency:
“He had some things going on that I don’t really want to get into here, but nothing that really set him back that much. We feel really good about where he is at right now. DJ is working his butt off so we expect him to progress and we’ll see where he is at the end of training camp.”
On if the franchise has done enough to become a playoff team:
“I’m not going to put any expectations on anything right now. What I do know is that there is a lot of work ahead of us. Not only from a personnel standpoint, but the players. The players know that they have to put the work in out there. We have a lot of new players that have to jell out there together and become a team. In terms of playoffs, we’ll reach that when we’re ready. I think right now we’re focused on today, tomorrow, and just trying to get better as a team and an organization.”
On not putting expectations on the team, focusing on a longer-term vision instead of quick fixes:
“Like I said before we have a plan. We have a plan in place, and a process. We’re aligned in that plan and we’re going to stick to it. I feel like if we’re disciplined and we stick to our plan on building this thing then we will build a winner eventually. I think we’re pretty confident in that.”
On free agents Stephon Gilmore and Connor Williams:
“I think with all free agents that are on the street, we contact all free agents out on the street. Get their status, see where they’re at, from a money perspective. Are they interested in our organization? Are they interested in playing for us here? So we keep in contact with everybody. We’re going to try to sign guys that fit what we do. If there is a fit out there and they’re a free agent on the street then we’re going to entertain all of those guys.”
On Bryce Young being the future of the team at the quarterback position and the team’s commitment to him:
“I love Bryce. Obviously I thought very highly of him when we drafted him. I think Bryce is one of the hardest working men in that locker room right now. I know he’s on a mission. I know he’s committed to being great. I know he’s committed to this franchise and making this franchise great. We’re going to try to do everything we can in our power to surround him with the best players, the best protection, receivers, running backs, we’ve got to do our part as well. I know Bryce is hungry, he’s focused, and we’re excited about that.”
On what they’ve seen from Bryce Young so far this offseason:
“I think every day working under coach Canales he got better and better with what coach Canales wanted him to do. Whether it’s footwork, whether it’s timing, all of the little details, he’s very coachable. I think him working under Dave is a really good match.”
On if there is a timeline on DJ Wonnum and Jonathan Brooks coming off the PUP:
“We don’t have a timeline on that right now. We’re going to take it day by day. They’re both working their butts off. I see them in the weight room, in the training room, every single day. They’re working hard to get better. They’re working hard to just become those players that we drafted and signed in free agency.
On if Wonnum and Brooks will be ready for week one:
“I don’t know that yet. I think it’s too early. We’ll play that day by day.”
On his roster management during training camp:
I think you should always try to make your roster better. I think the back end of the roster, you’ll see us bring guys in, work guys out, just always trying to continuously improve the roster. I think we will be pretty active with workouts and you’ll probably see that on the waiver wire.”
On if he’s ever satisfied with the roster:
“I think if we’re to do our jobs correctly you’re never satisfied. I think we’re always going to try and make this roster better, whether we’re 16-1 or 1-16. I think that’s the mindset we have to have here as an organization as we’re always trying to get better. We’re always striving to be great and excellent in everything we do.”
On what keeps him up at night:
“I think a lot of stuff keeps me up at night, just wanting to get this roster better. Wanting this organization to win. Obviously I care a lot about this organization. We want to put a winner out there. We want to win as much as everyone wants to win around his city. We want to bring a winner. That absolutely keeps me up at night.”
On what he will be looking for early when it comes to the team’s identity:
“I think we have a lot of new players on the team right now so that’s really up to them. The players. Coach Canales, he’s going to set the tone. But ultimately, the best teams that I’ve been around have been player-driven. So I think the players should decide what kind of team they want and what kind of culture they want. What our locker room looks like and what we look like out on the playing field.
On what kind of jump Bryce Young can make from year one to year two:
“I was in Buffalo with Josh Allen. I was in Seattle with Russell Wilson. You saw the progression of those guys getting better. Not only every game, but every year. Bryce, again, is a hard worker just like Russell was, just like Josh is. Hopefully we see that progression. I wouldn’t doubt it at all. I believe in Bryce. I believe he has all of the tools it takes to be a great quarterback in this league.”
On draft pick that surprised Morgan in a positive way in OTAs
“Not really. Everyone is pretty much who we were getting. We did a bunch of research on those guys so we knew them not only from a personal standpoint, but a player standpoint as well. So nothing has been a surprise. If anything, it’s been great seeing them out there learning and growing. Just trying to find their role.
On what they will miss from a team bonding perspective not being in Wofford:
“I think being here in Charlotte first and foremost we’re excited to be here. I think it’s great for the city. Spartanburg was great. Definitely was a place that I hold dear in my heart. It was a fun place down there. But, being here in Charlotte being able to practice live in front of them, I think that our players will be able to be at home, in their environment, in their own locker, in their own training room. I think nothing is going to be new to them. I think there is an advantage in being here. I think they can still bond and do all of the things they’d do in Spartanburg.
On what he personally will miss in Spartanburg:
“I think it’s just the memories down there, more so with the teammates. Kind of going through those tough two-a-day practices, that’s kind of what I’m talking about. I don’t miss the heat down there at all.”
On the buy-in shown from the players showing up in great shape:
“They’ve definitely bought in to coach Canales and what he’s preaching. I think it also talks a lot about the type of character guys we’re bringing in here. Not only do you want great football players but you want guys with really good character that love the game, have a passion for the game. I think we saw that today out there with the conditioning.”
On the importance of having one kicker and the competition between Piñero and Mewis:
“I think there’s going to be competition all over the roster not just at kicker. There is going to be competition there, like everywhere else. We’re looking forward to seeing those guys compete and it should be a good competition.”
On the behind the scenes of the Brian Burns trade being shown on Hard Knocks:
“Joe and I are just trying to do what’s best for both of our organizations. Obviously, not all of the phone calls are in there. Joe is a really good friend of mine. We had multiple phone calls about the Burns trade, not just what you saw on Hard Knocks. There was a lot of thought behind everything. A lot of discussion about everything. It’s something that is good for you guys to see.”
On if he’s like to see the Panthers on a Hard Knocks-style show:
“Whatever they tell us to do I’m fine with.”
On a specific position battle he’s focused on:
“I’m excited about the whole roster and the competition there. There’s a lot of new players on the roster at all different positions. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys compete. We haven’t even seen these guys in pads yet. I’m just excited to see that.”
On his confidence level at corner, specifically Dane Jackson:
“We signed Dane for a reason. Dane is a tough, scrappy, smart player who fits great in this defense. He’s a really good football player. A really good person of character. We feel really good about him. Again, we’re going to try and create competition at every position. We’re going to be aggressive, but we’re going to be smart too. We’re going to bring competition in here.”
On an edge player that we may be underrating:
“DJ Johnson. Drafted him last year. He’s a big, physical guy. Eku Leota. He came in last year and he played good for us. K’Lavon Chaisson. We signed him to a one-year deal. High draft pick. A guy that we’re excited about that maybe people are sleeping on. It’s up to them to go out there and prove it just like it is for everyone else on the roster. I’m excited to see them go out there and compete.