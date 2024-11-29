ex-Panthers WRs that were traded before deadline not exactly thriving with new NFL teams
The Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with two wide receivers at the NFL Trade Deadline. They sent Diontae Johnson, who was having a solid year when he was healthy, to the Baltimore Ravens and Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys. Neither has had much success since moving teams a few weeks ago.
Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo struggling after Panthers trades
Jonathan Mingo was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. Diontae Johnson, considered a steal by the Baltimore Ravens, netted a pick-swap that moves the Panthers up into the fifth round. Since then, the two have combined for three catches, 16 yards, and 15 targets according to Mike Kaye.
Mingo may not be surprising, because he struggled to do anything even with a depleted Panthers wide receiver room. Johnson, however, was the top wide receiver and was putting up numbers. He landed in Baltimore, not exactly a wide receiver-heavy team, and suddenly can't really produce at all.
The value they got back for him is still very little and it speaks to how willing they were to get him out of the building, but Johnson has done nothing to prove himself since he left the Panthers. That should make the Panthers feel better about "losing the trade."
