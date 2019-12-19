Panthers in Fantasyland Week 16

Jeff “Tito” Thitoff works for Fantasy Draft Proxies, a service that assists people in drafts and decisions throughout the seasons on starting lineups, trades and waivers. Tito has played fantasy football since 1980, with his first pick ever being Cleveland QB Brian Sipe. He hosted a fantasy football radio show for eight years on the ESPN affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. Here are his Week 16 suggestions:

If you are reading this in Week 16, I hope you are in the championship of your league. If you’re not, maybe you are looking for some tips in Daily Fantasy. If you are in neither of those categories, get out of here. I think I’m entertaining – but not THAT entertaining.

Let’s get the Panthers recording out of the way: “Hi, Jeff “Tito” Thitoff here. Welcome to (insert week number here) and Carolina is taking on (insert opponent here). Christian McCaffrey is a must-start this week as he will flirt with 160 total yards and at least one touchdown.

DJ Moore is a top-10 WR this week – maybe top-five – but other than that, I am passing on everybody. I don’t like TE Greg Olsen, who's returning after missing the past two weeks because of a concussion. He hasn’t scored since Week Three and only has a total of 13 receptions for 123 yards over the last three weeks.

If you are looking for a QB-WR combo in Daily Fantasy, I lean towards a WR-TE in Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews for the Ravens. I would even throw Mark Ingram in there. I see 30+ points for Baltimore with all the touchdowns scored by the aforementioned trio. After that, I would go DeShaun Watson-DeAndre Hopkins or Drew Brees-Michael Thomas.

Going second-tier RBs, look at Miles Sanders (hosting Dallas) and James White (hosting Buffalo). New England needs to get the offense right, and that starts with a short passing game featuring James White.

As far as defenses go, Pittsburgh will have the best week on the road against the New York Jets.