PantherMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Week 16: Final Injury/Practice Report

Scott Hamilton

The Carolina Panthers will be without linebacker Shaq Thompson against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Thompson injured an ankle during Sunday's 30-24 loss to Seattle and he's dealt with ankle injuries at other points this season. He's listed as out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Jermaine Carter Jr. will take Thompson's spot on defense. Carter, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 30 games with four starts.

A knee injury will keep Marquis Hayes out on Sunday, while offensive lineman Garrett McGhin will sit because of an ankle injury.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 16: Thursday Practice/Injury Report

Scott Hamilton

Ankle injury has Shaq Thompson listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Colts

Rookie Will Grier to Start at QB for Panthers This Week

Scott Hamilton

Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell is going with rookie Will Grier under center against the Colts.

The Other Side: Indianapolis Colts

Scott Hamilton

After the sudden retirement of Luck, QB play has stymied the Colts all season

Carolina Panthers in Fantasy Football

Scott Hamilton

McCaffrey the only sure bet when it comes to Carolina Panthers

Panthers Prep Grier for Pro Debut

Scott Hamilton

Scott Hamilton

McCaffrey Voted to First Pro Bowl; Kuechly Headed to 7th

Week 15: Wednesday Practice/Injury Report

Scott Hamilton

Scott Hamilton

Olsen cleared concussion protocol ...

Scott Hamilton

Olsen cleared to play ...

Report: Rivera a Candidate if Dallas Makes a Move

Scott Hamilton