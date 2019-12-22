Week 16: Final Injury/Practice Report

The Carolina Panthers will be without linebacker Shaq Thompson against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Thompson injured an ankle during Sunday's 30-24 loss to Seattle and he's dealt with ankle injuries at other points this season. He's listed as out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Jermaine Carter Jr. will take Thompson's spot on defense. Carter, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 30 games with four starts.

A knee injury will keep Marquis Hayes out on Sunday, while offensive lineman Garrett McGhin will sit because of an ankle injury.