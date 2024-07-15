Five Most Important Panthers for 2024
After a season full of lows, the Carolina Panthers are now turning the page to 2024 and starting a new era. The team has a new head coach, Dave Canales, who will look to steer the franchise in the right direction.
In order to succeed, the rookie head coach will need to depend on the performance of the team on the field as well as certain play ers stepping up to help improve a team that finished with the worst record in the league at 2-15 last season.
Let's examine the five most important players for the 2024 season for the Panthers.
5. OLB Jadeveon Clowney
A close to home opportunity was more than enough for veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to sign a two year, $20 million contract in Carolina.
After the trade of Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants, the Panthers signed the former All-Pro pass rusher as an insurance plan. At 31, Clowney is coming off a productive year in Baltimore, where he recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits.
Overall, the South Carolina native has amassed 248 tackles, 52.5 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles. With Burns departed, the Panthers will turn to Clowney to help establish the tone up front.
4. RB Jonathon Brooks
The first running back taken off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, Texas running back Jonathon Brooks was selected by the Panthers 46th overall after Carolina made the move to trade up for the All-Big 12 back.
Expectations could be high for Brooks during his rookie season, who could see a heavy workload behind starter Chuba Hubbard, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal. This year is important for the Texas native, as the Panthers could be looking at the scenario of Brooks having a strong rookie year and taking over as the lead back of the future.
Brooks ended his college career rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.
3. WR Diontae Johnson
A young quarterback needs a number one wide receiver, which is what Diontae Johnson could provide for the Panthers' offense in 2024.
A second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, Johnson spent the first five years of his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler, where he amassed 391 receptions, 4,636 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.
Johnson, now a member of the Panthers after a trade, has the opportunity to provide quarterback Bryce Young with a top weapon in his prime, which could aid in Young's development.
2. OT Ikem Ekwonu
Nothing is more beneficial for a quarterback than having a reliable franchise left tackle, a position the Panthers are still hoping to solidify with third-year tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
Drafted by Carolina sixth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ekwonu has managed to start all 34 games over his first two seasons making him one of the more durable tackles in the league. Unfortunately the 23 year old has had his ups and downs early in his career.
In 2023, Ekwonu played 1,148 offensive snaps and allowed 11 sacks, 44 pressures, and 12 penalties, according to PFF.
Now entering his third season, the Panthers hope that a change in coaching can help guide the 6' 4" 320-pound tackle in the right direction.
1. QB Bryce Young
It's an obvious number one for this list. Quarterback Bryce Young is who the Panthers went all in on to become the face of the franchise.
The Panthers, originally slated with the 9th overall pick in 2023, traded their first-round pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, and several other draft picks to the Chicago Bears in order to select the Heisman trophy winner.
Young's rookie season is one that the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback will look to put behind him. As a rookie, he finished with 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as the Panthers went 2-15.
It's unfair to judge any player, especially a quarterback, after just one season. The Panthers made the biggest investment in franchise history for the young signal caller, and there's pressure to build a competitive team around the 2023 number one overall pick.
Young's development will be crucial for the future of the team, making him the most important player for the 2024 Carolina Panthers.