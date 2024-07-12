Five Panthers Training Camp Dates Sold Out
This year, the Carolina Panthers are moving training camp to Charlotte. For years, with the exception of the COVID season, the Panthers have made the trek to Spartanburg, South Carolina where they would hold camp on the campus of Wofford College.
Tickets for training camp are free, but there is cap on how many fans are permitted to each day's practice. So far, five practice dates have sold out according to the Panthers - August 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, and the joint practice with the Jets on the 15th.
Remaining dates available for purchase are listed below, along with start time.
July 24th at 9:30 a.m.
July 25th at 9:30 a.m.
July 27th at 9:30 a.m. (Back Together Saturday)
July 29th at 9:30 a.m.
July 30th at 9:30 a.m.
August 1st at 6:30 p.m. (Fan Fest at Clemson)
August 5th at at 9:30 a.m.
August 6th at 9:30 a.m.
August 12th at 9:30 a.m.
August 14th at 9:30 a.m.
