Former Panther Josh Norman Signs With New Team

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, former Carolina Panther and Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman has signed a one year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth $8 million.

Norman was released from the Washington Redskins last month, shortly after Ron Rivera took over as the head coach. As Garafolo mentioned in his tweet, this reunites Norman with former Panthers defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott.

It’s safe to say that Norman’s best years in the NFL came during his time with the Panthers, playing under McDermott. So, if you’re wondering why the Bills? Well, getting to play under McDermott once again is a huge reason why.

Norman only played in eight games in 2019, registering just 40 tackles and one interception. He had some good moments in Washington, but never lived up to the huge contract that the Redskins dished out to him. A one year deal with his former defensive coordinator could be exactly what Norman needs to regain success in the league.

