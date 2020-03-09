AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Former Panther Josh Norman Signs With New Team

Schuyler Callihan

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, former Carolina Panther and Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman has signed a one year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth $8 million. 

Norman was released from the Washington Redskins last month, shortly after Ron Rivera took over as the head coach. As Garafolo mentioned in his tweet, this reunites Norman with former Panthers defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott.

It’s safe to say that Norman’s best years in the NFL came during his time with the Panthers, playing under McDermott. So, if you’re wondering why the Bills? Well, getting to play under McDermott once again is a huge reason why. 

Norman only played in eight games in 2019, registering just 40 tackles and one interception. He had some good moments in Washington, but never lived up to the huge contract that the Redskins dished out to him. A one year deal with his former defensive coordinator could be exactly what Norman needs to regain success in the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should The Panthers Trade Up To Draft Simmons?

Is Isaiah Simmons worth trading up for?

John Pentol

Panther Maven Mock Draft 5.0

A full seven round projection of the Panthers picks

Schuyler Callihan

by

JBADDAD

Matt Miller Believes Panthers Will "Tank" for Trevor Lawrence

Does this make sense for the Carolina Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Latest Super Bowl 55 Odds

Can the Panthers surprise everyone in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Alex Highsmith Draft Profile

An in-depth look at the star defensive end from Charlotte

Schuyler Callihan

Todd McShay's Latest Draft Prediction for the Panthers

Panthers going with the big fella?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jacariwoodley2020

Is Trading McCaffrey Going Too Far?

Pros and cons of trading "Run CMC"

Schuyler Callihan

by

Vchill29

The Salary Cap Situation in Carolina

The Panthers don't have enough money for a complete rebuild, but they aren't completely limited financially.

Jason Hewitt

Potential Tight Ends in the Draft Who Could Replace Greg Olsen

Who is available at tight end who the Panthers should draft?

John Pentol

Carolina Panthers 2019 Position Review: Defensive Line

This unit made positive strides with its pass rush in 2019, but its rushing defense may need some assistance this year.

Jason Hewitt