Former Panther Trai Turner Finds New Home

A year ago, the Carolina Panthers dealt Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for left tackle Russell Okung. The trade ended up being a fail for both sides as Turner played in nine games while Okung appeared in just seven.

Turner had quite a down year even when he was healthy and was not the Pro Bowl-caliber player we are accustomed to seeing. On Thursday, Turner agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving him a fresh start. Friday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network announced that the deal is for one year, $3 million.

This move comes just one day after the Steelers made the stunning decision to release veteran guard David DeCastro. Over the last two years, DeCastro has been dealing with ankle injuries and by releasing DeCastro, the Steelers cleared up $8.75 million.

