Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey celebrates massive off-field milestone
Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has plenty of milestones on the field during his illustrious career. Now, he's hit a pretty big one off the field. His wife, Olivia Culpo, just officially gave birth to the couple's first child.
McCaffrey is now the father to a healthy baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey. The couple has been together since 2019, but they only got married in 2024. The upcoming season will mark the former Panthers back's first as a father.
The running back has struggled to stay healthy since being traded away from the Carolina Panthers. He was one of the last remaining big pieces from the late 2010s era of the Panthers when he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 as Carolina attempted a rebuild.
McCaffrey was the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Panthers. He spent the first five and a half seasons there and became a fan favorite. With little success, the Panthers opted to move on and traded him for a small package of draft picks.
The running back eventually signed an extension with the 49ers, who have made it to the Super Bowl since acquiring the player. However, they struggled without CMC on the field much last year and missed the playoffs.
