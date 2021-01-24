Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Retires from NFL

One of the best players in Panthers' franchise history calls it a career.
Sunday afternoon, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced on the FOX NFL pregame show that he would be retiring from football after 14 seasons in the league.

Olsen came to Carolina in 2011 and quickly emerged into one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He spent nine years with the Panthers and was a vital piece of the offense in 2015 helping the team reach Super Bowl 50. During his time with the Panthers, he hauled in 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Olsen dealt with some injuries toward the end of his career, missing a total of 18 games in his final three years with the franchise. Following the 2019 season, the Panthers elected to release Greg Olsen knowing that the team would be entering a rebuild, which gave him the opportunity to make one final run at a Super Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks signed him to a one-year deal but was not much of a factor in the offense only catching 24 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Olsen will now move on to the next chapter of his career and will become a No. 2 NFL TV analyst for FOX Sports. The New York Post first reported his agreement with FOX Sports back in July.

