Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chosen Anderson is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Anderson spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, but only saw action in nine games. He made four catches on the year for 126 yards and one touchdown. Most of that production came on one catch - a 68-yard touchdown in their 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos.
Since his breakout with the Panthers in 2020 where he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three scores, Anderson has really struggled to make much of an impact. His numbers were cut in half in 2021 and after getting out to a rugged start in 2022 and getting into it with interim head coach Steve Wilks on the sideline, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick.
His two-year, $29.5 million extension was one of the worst deals former Panthers GM Scott Fitterer made during his tenure. He gave him that deal after one good year which happened while working with Teddy Bridgewater, who was traded to Denver after one year with the team.
San Francisco is rumored to be in trade talks with Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and possibly others for star receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Anderson could serve as a depth option for the Niners, but there's no guarantee he'll make the 53-man cut.
