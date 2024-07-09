Front Office Executive No Longer with Panthers
After just one year with the Carolina Panthers, Vice President of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson is no longer with the organization.
This was a somewhat unexpected departure and details on the parting of ways have not be released. A team spokesperson told Pro Football talk, “Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers. Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”
Wilson was hired by the Panthers in February of 2023 after working his way up the ladder with the Arizona Cardinals, spending his final two years there as the VP of scouting. The High Point, North Carolina native becomes the latest on a very long list of front office members who have the organization exited after a short period of time.
